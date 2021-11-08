Biden says Nicaragua’s presidential election was ‘neither free nor fair’

US President Joe Biden on Sunday criticized the Nicaraguan presidential election as a “farce”, as he ensured that incumbent Daniel Ortega would win after sidelining his rivals.

“What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, orchestrated today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and certainly not democratic,” Biden said in a White House statement on the “elections. fake from Nicaragua “.

The Ortega regime “manipulated the outcome long before election day” by jailing 39 opposition figures, including seven aspiring presidential contenders in recent months, and “blocking political parties.”

Biden also criticized the Nicaraguan leader for having crushed and “intimidated” the independent media, the private sector and civil society.

“Long unpopular and now without a democratic mandate, the Ortega and Murillo family now rule Nicaragua as autocrats,” Biden said.

Nicaraguans went to the polls on Sunday in what human rights groups called a climate of fear in the impoverished Central American country.

Polling stations closed at 6:00 pm (0000 GMT) after 11 hours of voting under the watchful eye of 30,000 police and soldiers.

Ortega, 75, is expected to take a fourth consecutive five-year term, his fifth overall, with his wife Murillo, 70, by his side.

Biden called on Ortega “to take immediate steps to restore democracy” and for the release of “those unjustly imprisoned.”

The United States “will use all the diplomatic and economic tools at our disposal to support the Nicaraguan people and hold the Ortega-Murillo government and those who facilitate its abuses,” added the president.

Washington, along with the European Union, has already imposed sanctions against Ortega’s family members and allies amid the wave of arrests in the run-up to Sunday’s vote.

(AFP)