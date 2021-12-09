Biden to host virtual ‘Summit for Democracy’ amid tensions with China and Russia

US President Joe Biden will bring together 111 world leaders for a virtual gathering called the Democracy Summit, in what Washington hopes is a boost for global democracy threatened by a surge of authoritarian rulers.

Biden will deliver the opening remarks on Thursday at 8:00 am (1300 GMT).

The top State Department official for civil security, democracy and human rights, Uzra Zeya, said the event will bring together established and emerging democracies and help them meet their people in “a time of democratic reckoning. “.

The conference is proof of Biden’s claim, announced in his first foreign policy speech in February, that he would return the United States to world leadership to confront authoritarian forces led by China and Russia.

The two countries were not invited to this week’s event, which coincides with questions about the strength of American democracy. Biden is struggling to pass his agenda through a polarized Congress and after former President Donald Trump disputed the outcome of the 2020 election, leading to an assault on the US Capitol, the legislative seat, by his supporters on January 6.

A guest list published last month included countries whose leaders are accused by human rights groups of harboring authoritarian tendencies, such as the Philippines, Poland and Brazil.

It also included Taiwan, fueling the ire of China, which views the democratically ruled island as part of its territory.

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said the invitation from Taiwan showed that the United States was only using democracy as a “cover and tool to further its geopolitical goals, oppress other countries, divide the world and serve its own interests.” .

‘Lip service’

Washington has used the run-up to the summit to announce sanctions against officials in Iran, Syria and Uganda whom it accuses of oppressing their populations, and against people whom it accuses of being linked to corruption and criminal gangs in Kosovo and Central America.

US officials hope to win support during the meetings for global initiatives such as using technology to improve privacy or circumvent censorship and for countries to make specific public commitments to improve their democracies before an in-person summit planned for late 2022.

Annie Boyajian, advocacy director for the nonprofit Freedom House, said the event had the potential to galvanize struggling democracies to do better and stimulate coordination among democratic governments.

“But a full evaluation will not be possible until we know what commitments exist and how they will be implemented in the next year,” Boyajian said.

Zeya of the State Department said civil society would help hold countries, including the United States, to account. Zeya declined to say whether Washington would disinvite leaders who do not follow through on their promises.

The director of Human Rights Watch in Washington, Sarah Holewinski, said that making the invitation to the 2022 summit dependent on fulfilling commitments is the only way to get nations to step up.

Otherwise, Holewinski said, some “will only lip-service human rights and make commitments that they never intend to fulfill.”

“They shouldn’t be invited to come back,” he said.

(REUTERS)