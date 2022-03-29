Russian billionaire Roman Abramovichand, Ukraine’s peace negotiator, experienced symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and investigative outlets Bellingcatreported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street Journal report stated that Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were affected.

Ukrainian officials poured cold water on the report. Asked about the suspected poisoning, Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said, “There is a lot of speculation and various conspiracy theories.” Rustam Amirov, another member of the negotiating team, urged people not to trust “unverified information.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba later took a similar position, saying in an interview on national television that “everyone thirsts for news and sensations.” But he added sarcastically: “I advise anyone negotiating with Russia not to eat or drink anything, (preferably) to avoid touching surfaces.”

A US official said intelligence cited an “environmental” reason for upsetting Abramovich and the negotiators, “for example, not poisoning.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity and did not give further details. Read the full story

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Red Eyes, Peeling Skin According to a Wall Street Journal report, Abramovich and negotiators showed symptoms including red eyes, persistent, painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Abramovichand’s Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar MP Omerov, have since improved and their lives are not in danger.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed the incident to Reuters, but said Abramovich did not allow her to stop him from working.

Bellingcat said experts who examined the accident concluded that “poisoning with an unspecified chemical weapon” was the most likely cause.

Citing experts, Bellingcat said the dose and type of poison used was not sufficient to threaten life, “and was most likely intended to frighten the victims rather than cause permanent damage. The victims said they were unaware who might have had an interest in the attack.”

Belinkat said the three men with symptoms had only eaten water and chocolate in the hours before that. She added that a fourth member of the team who also took these items did not show any symptoms.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unjustified war of aggression.

The Kremlin said Abramovich played an early role in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, but the process is now in the hands of negotiating teams on both sides. The two sides are due to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks.

Kuleba said Ukraine’s most ambitious hope for talks this week was to agree on a ceasefire. But he said his government has clear red lines, and will not cede any land or sovereignty to Russia, read the full story

The West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russian billionaires such as Abramovich, Russian companies and Russian officials, in an attempt to force Putin to withdraw from Ukraine.

Abramovich, whose international profile skyrocketed after he acquired Chelsea FC in 2003, put the London football club up for sale after being penalized.

(Reuters)