black box of crashed east china plane found

A black box from a wrecked China Eastern plane was found on Wednesday as investigators try to find out what caused a plane carrying 132 passengers to crash into a mountainside in southern China.

The cause of the disaster baffled aviation authorities, who scoured the rugged terrain for clues, finding no survivors in what is almost certainly the deadliest Chinese plane crash in nearly 30 years.

A flight recorder “from eastern China MU5735 has been found,” China Aviation Authority spokesman Liu Lusong told reporters on Wednesday, although state media later said it was badly damaged.

The Boeing 737-800 is equipped with two flight recorders: one in the rear passenger compartment to track flight data, and the other in the cockpit voice recorder.

“Currently, it is unclear whether it is a data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder,” said Mao Yanfeng, an official with the China Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC), according to state media.

Officials still refrained from declaring all passengers dead, despite the twisted and charred mass of metal that greeted rescue teams at the foot of the mountain.

On Wednesday afternoon, AFP reporters saw a small crowd of people led by officials across the police cordon marking entry to the site, huddled under umbrellas in the pouring rain.

A middle-aged man later confirmed that he was close to someone who took part in the fighting, and asked the media not to gather around him.

A Boeing 737-800 crashed near Wuzhou, southern China, Monday afternoon after losing contact with air traffic control.

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the plane plummeted from an altitude of 29,100 to 7,850 feet (about 8,900 to 2,400 metres) in just over a minute.

After a short recovery, the tracker said, it fell again to 3,225 feet.

On Wednesday, rescuers had to pause the search as rain increased the risks for teams working in an area that had bored a large crater due to the impact of the aircraft.

A reporter for state radio CCTV, who was given access to the crash site, said there were risks of “small-scale landslides” as rain destabilized the steep slopes.

President Xi Jinping quickly ordered an investigation into the accident, and sent senior Communist Party officials to the scene, including close Vice Premier Liu He.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration said it will conduct a two-week safety check across the industry.

Authorities closed access to the crash site and prevented foreign media from speaking to stunned relatives who had gathered in Wuzhou.

China Eastern said the crashed plane, which was nearly seven years old, met all pre-flight airworthiness requirements.

Aviation authorities said more painstaking evidence-gathering was needed before any conclusions could be drawn.

(AFP)