Blinken and Austin will visit Qatar to express their gratitude for help with the Afghan airlift

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he will travel to Qatar and Germany next week to discuss the Afghanistan crisis. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also visit Qatar on Sunday at the start of a trip to various Gulf allies.

Blinken told reporters he would leave on Sunday and express his “deep gratitude” to Qatar, a key hub for the massive US airlift of Afghans, as the Taliban quickly seized control of Afghanistan.

The top US diplomat said he will then head to Germany to lead a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on Afghanistan together with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

All countries “have an interest in helping to relocate and resettle Afghans and in making the Taliban honor their commitments,” Blinken said.

He was referring to promises by the Taliban to allow Afghans to leave the country even after the United States ended its 20-year military mission there earlier this week.

Defense Secretary Austin will also depart Sunday on a trip beginning in Qatar, which has served as the basis for diplomacy with the Taliban.

Austin will then visit Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, also US military allies, the Pentagon said.

“Throughout his trip, Secretary Austin will meet with regional partners and appreciate their cooperation with the United States as we evacuate Americans, Afghans, and citizens of other nations from Afghanistan,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a release.

America’s longest war culminated in a hastily organized airlift that left thousands of US-allied Afghans behind and was disrupted by a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 US soldiers and dozens of Afghans.

It was one of the largest airlifts in history, evacuating more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and people of other nationalities.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)