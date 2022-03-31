Blinken says the Ukraine war is having a “deadly” effect on the Arab region

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in Algiers on Wednesday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has a “killer” effect and threatens security in the Arab world, particularly through soaring wheat prices.

He was speaking on the last leg of the trip, which began with an unprecedented summit in an Israeli kibbutz, attended by Blinken and the foreign ministers of Egypt, the Jewish state and three Arab countries with which it normalized relations in 2020.

Speaking to reporters in Algiers, he said that while the Russian invasion of Ukraine seemed far-fetched, it had already had “fatal consequences for the citizens of the region”.

“It is directly affecting their lives at the moment, especially with regard to the rise in food prices…especially wheat,” he said.

This constitutes a “serious threat to security” in Arab countries, he added.

North African countries are heavily dependent on wheat imports and Blinken previously said they were facing a “disaster” due to the massive shock the war has caused to already tight supplies.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major wheat producers, and Moscow also exports huge amounts of oil and gas.

Blinken said there was a “clear aggressor and a clear victim” in the Ukraine conflict.

“It is important to stand with the victim and stand by the principles that were violated as well,” he said.

Blinken met Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune after holding talks with Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

It was his first visit as a top US diplomat to the North African country, an ally of Moscow and a major gas producer, and it faced calls for increased exports to Europe after prices rose.

But Blinken made no mention of the subject during a press conference after his meetings on Wednesday.

A senior US diplomat traveled, on Wednesday morning, from Morocco, Algeria’s archenemy, which in 2020 restored relations with Israel under an agreement that sparked renewed tensions between Algeria and Rabat over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Relations between Washington and Algeria were also strained as a result of the Moroccan normalization agreement brokered under then-President Donald Trump.

In exchange for normalization, the Trump administration has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a phosphate-rich desert region where Algeria has long supported the independent Polisario movement.

On Tuesday in Rabat, Blinken expressed his support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, which he described as “serious, credible and realistic.”

In Algiers, on Wednesday he refrained from mentioning the Moroccan plan, instead expressing Washington’s support for UN mediation.

“We are very focused on diplomacy and on delivering a resolution through diplomacy,” he said, insisting that “there have been no changes” in Washington’s position.

Officials in Algeria, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, have expressed concerns about Morocco’s normalization with Israel, particularly about their rival’s access to advanced Israeli military technology.

Bahrain and the UAE were the other two countries that established formal relations with Israel in the final months of the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, Blinken said he hoped the “real practical benefits” of normalization would encourage other Arab states to follow suit.

But he reiterated that the normalization process “is not a substitute for dealing with the conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians” and reaching a two-state solution.

The Palestinians have described the 2020 agreements, which broke off decades of Arab consensus that Israel should not be recognized in the absence of a peace agreement that creates a Palestinian state, as a stab in the back.

Israel was keen to portray its summit, which was attended by the foreign ministers of Morocco, Bahrain and the UAE, as a strong alliance against its archenemy Iran.

Israel is engaged in a regional shadow war against Iran, accusing it of seeking to acquire a nuclear bomb, a charge Tehran denies.

The summit in Israel came after the UAE came under missile and drone attack by the Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels.

Blinken said Wednesday that during his talks the day before with the de facto ruler of the Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed, he expressed Washington’s strong support.

“One of the things I made clear to him was the value we attach to that partnership,” he said.

(AFP)