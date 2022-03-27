Blinken to discuss Iran nuclear talks, Ukraine war at Arab-Israel summit

Washington’s top diplomat will try to deepen Israeli-Arab rapprochement at a summit in Israel on Sunday where he may also face opposition to the nascent Iran nuclear deal and questions about the conflict between the United States and Russia over Ukraine.

At the start of a regional tour, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett before joining Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his counterparts from four Arab countries at a desert resort.

High on the agenda are Iran nuclear talks, about which Israel and Gulf Arab states have expressed deep concerns, and Russia’s month-long invasion of Ukraine, a conflict in which Israel has emerged as a potential mediator.

“I think he (Blinken) will hear a very strong position (on Iran) from all countries (at the summit),” Israel’s ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Neh, told Kan public broadcaster.

The foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, three Arab countries that were part of the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration in 2020 to normalize relations with Israel, will attend.

Also joining the summit will be the Egyptian foreign minister, whose country on Saturday celebrated 43 years of peace with Israel.

The nuclear talks were close to a deal several weeks ago until Russia made last-minute demands to the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.

Blinken’s visit comes at a time when relations with many Middle Eastern countries are facing challenges as key allies such as Israel and the United Arab Emirates question the Biden administration’s commitment to the region.

While Washington’s strategic focus has been on China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further complicated US foreign policy priorities, challenging it on several fronts.

The meeting place of the foreign ministers is Sde Boker, where Israel’s founding father and first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, retired and is buried. The remote Negev desert farm group has long been a symbol of Israeli innovation.

This would provide an opportunity for delegates to hold discussions in comfort, an Israeli official involved in the planning said, calling it “our version of Camp David”.

Sde Boker may also have offered an uncontroversial alternative to Jerusalem, which Israel considers its capital – a situation most countries do not recognize in the absence of a solution to Palestinian claims to the city.

Blinken is scheduled to visit the West Bank, Morocco and Algeria. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that he will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

(Reuters)