Blinken urges the preservation of democracy at the start of his African tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday for the preservation of democracy in politically and ethnically fractured societies as he inaugurated his first official visit to Africa in Kenya amid a growing crisis in neighboring Ethiopia. and Sudan.

In a lengthy private meeting with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and other senior officials, Blinken praised Kenya’s role in seeking to alleviate conflict in Ethiopia and as an example of a vibrant and inclusive democracy despite the challenges it has faced. faced in his own recent elections.

Kenyatta visited Addis Ababa over the weekend in an attempt to bolster an African Union-led mediation initiative to end the violence in Ethiopia that has engulfed the northern Tigray region and spread, prompting widespread fears of an impact on the conflict.

Blinken spent an hour and a half alone with Kenyatta in a one-on-one session that had been scheduled for just 10 minutes, the State Department said, although the exact topics of the discussion and any potential developments were not immediately clear. .

“We continue to see atrocities being committed, people suffering and regardless of what we call it, it must stop and there must be accountability,” Blinken later told reporters, adding that he will make a determination as to whether the situation is genocide. “Once we have all the necessary analysis to examine the facts.”

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo told reporters that “we believe a ceasefire is possible,” but “in the end, these solutions will come from (the Ethiopian people).”

In previous comments to Kenyan civic leaders, Blinken spoke about the importance of fighting the “democratic recession” around the world, including the challenges in the United States that show “how fragile our democracy can be.” Kenya faces its own stability test in next year’s presidential election.

Blinken seeks to push forward hitherto unsuccessful US diplomatic efforts to resolve deepening conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan and to counter mounting insurgencies elsewhere, such as Somalia.

The administration’s months of commitment, including an August visit to Ethiopia by the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, and several trips to Addis Ababa, Nairobi and Khartoum by Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeff Feltman, have produced little progress.

Conflict escalation

Instead, the conflict in Ethiopia has escalated between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the leaders of the northern Tigray region, who once dominated the government.

The tensions, which some fear escalate into mass inter-ethnic killings in Africa’s second most populous country, erupted into war last year, with thousands killed, many thousands more arrested and millions displaced.

“We need to see the detainees released,” Blinken told reporters.

The situation “could easily escalate to genocide,” said Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a confidant of President Joe Biden who traveled to Ethiopia earlier this year to meet with Abiy. In an online event Tuesday, Coons urged moving the talks forward “before this turns into another Yugoslavia.”

Rival Tigray forces are advancing on Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, amid increasingly dire warnings from the United States and other countries for foreigners to leave.

While holding out hope that there is still a window of opportunity for a resolution, the Biden administration has moved toward sanctions, announcing the expulsion of Ethiopia from a trade pact between the United States and Africa and hitting the leaders and the neighboring army. Eritrea with sanctions for intervening in the conflict on behalf of Ethiopia. It is possible to impose sanctions on Ethiopian officials, including Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Skepticism and hostility to pressure

Ethiopia has condemned the sanctions and in Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union, and elsewhere, there is skepticism and hostility to pressure from the United States even though the United States is the country’s largest aid donor.

As Feltman has traveled between capitals, he and the administration have also been confused by events in Sudan, where a military coup last month toppled a civilian-led government that was making significant progress in restoring long-standing ties. with the United States.

The coup leader, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, tightened his grip on power last week and was reappointed as chairman of a new Sovereign Council. The United States and other Western governments criticized the measure because it eliminated a joint military-civil council that already existed. The Sudanese generals responded by saying that they would appoint a civilian government in the next few days.

Burhan acted against civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok just hours after Feltman left Sudan’s capital Khartoum on a mission aimed at resolving growing tensions between them. The United States has retaliated for the coup by suspending $ 700 million in direct financial assistance. Other measures, including a slowdown or reversal of a multi-year rapprochement with the government, could also be in the works.

Top US diplomat for Africa, Molly Phee, met with Hamdok and Burhan on Tuesday. Burhan said Sudan’s leaders were willing to enter into a dialogue with all political forces without conditions, according to a statement from the newly appointed Sovereign Council.

In addition to trying to defuse tensions in the region, Blinken’s trip also aims to raise Washington’s profile as a player in regional and international initiatives to restore peace and promote democracy and human rights while competing with China for influence. .

That momentum didn’t get off to a great start in Africa. The coronavirus pandemic canceled a planned early summer visit by Blinken to the mainland. The trip was rescheduled for August, only to be postponed again due to turmoil in Afghanistan that worried Washington.

Despite its importance in the rivalry between the United States and China, Africa has often been overshadowed by more pressing problems in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America despite massive contributions of money and vaccines from the United States to combat the pandemic and other infectious diseases.

Omamo said that Blinken’s visit, along with American contributions to African development, are “important signs that must be erected so that the whole world knows that the US is back, indeed it is back and interested in moving forward. of our continent “.

Meanwhile, China has invested billions in energy, infrastructure and other African projects that Washington considers a scam designed to take advantage of developing nations. Blinken and Omamo met at a Nairobi hotel in a conference room with a wide view of an elevated highway, still incomplete and funded by China.

(AP)