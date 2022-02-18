Blinkin and Lavrov meet next week to discuss the Ukraine crisis if there is no Russian invasion

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine, the State Department said on Thursday. Follow this page for live updates from France 24.

03:17 Paris time: Biden speaks with transatlantic leaders on Friday

The White House said Thursday night that U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with transatlantic leaders on Friday about increasing Russian forces on Ukraine’s border.

Earlier Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said Biden would host the call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and NATO.

2:55 Paris time: The United States says Blinken will meet Russia’s Lavrov late next week

Blinken said earlier on Thursday that he had sent a letter to Lavrov proposing a meeting next week in Europe.

(France 24 with Agence France-Presse and Reuters)