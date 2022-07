In tonight’s version: 1000’s of Hausas in Sudan arrange barricades and attacked authorities buildings in a number of cities after per week of bloody tribal clashes within the south of the nation, in the meantime, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in Algeria as an power deal is signed between the 2 nations. Two Nations Lastly, on Mandela Day in South Africa, we check out a record-breaking artwork challenge in honor of Nelson Mandela.