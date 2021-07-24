Boko Haram attack kills several soldiers in Cameroon, regional governor says

At least six Cameroonian soldiers were killed in an attack by Boko Haram in the far north of the country on Saturday, the governor of the region said on state television.

Heavily armed Boko Haram fighters “arrived with six vehicles around 4 a.m.,” Far North Region governor Bakari Midjiyawa told CRTV television.

“We regret the death of our six soldiers, who died in action, and four others were injured.”

The attack took place in Sagme, a few dozen kilometers from the border with Nigeria, where Boko Haram comes from.

Eight soldiers were killed, according to a police report, confirmed by several local sources.

Boko Haram and its breakaway faction Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have in recent years increased their deadly attacks on security forces and civilians in Cameroon’s far north, as well as in border regions with three neighboring countries, Nigeria, Niger and Chad.

They have also often kidnapped civilians, especially women and children.

Clashes with Boko Haram and ISWAP jihadists have killed more than 36,000 people and displaced nearly two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria since 2009.

In mid-June, Boko Haram confirmed that its leader, Abubakar Shekau, was killed after clashes with ISWAP.

