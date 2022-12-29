Bolivian police arrest a distinguished opposition chief

Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, a key opposition determine and governor of the Santa Cruz Financial Area, the federal government introduced, with out specifying the costs towards him.

“We inform the Bolivian people who the Bolivian police have executed an arrest warrant for Luis Fernando Camacho,” Inside Minister Eduardo del Castillo stated on Twitter, including that extra data would comply with.

Proper-wing civic chief Camacho is underneath investigation on a number of expenses, together with his alleged position within the resignation of left-wing President Evo Morales in 2019, and for allegedly fueling protests in Santa Cruz this yr.

The federal government didn’t instantly reply to AFP’s inquiries about why Camacho was arrested.

In the meantime, the governor’s workplace alleged that Camacho was “kidnapped in a wholly irregular police operation”.

“The governor’s whereabouts are unknown, so we maintain the federal government of President Luis Arce answerable for his bodily security,” she added in an announcement.

Upon studying of Camacho’s arrest, dozens of supporters flocked to the 2 airports of Santa Cruz, shouted that they’d not permit him to be taken to the executive capital of La Paz, and demanded his launch.

Flights have been suspended at each airports.

In October, Bolivia suspended many exports to stop meals shortages after strikes paralyzed Santa Cruz.

Protesters blocked roads and shut down companies as they demanded a census to extend illustration of the opposition stronghold within the nationwide legislature, and to extend entry to state funds.

A census is scheduled for 2024, however protesters need it to be held subsequent yr so Santa Cruz’s rising financial and inhabitants weight will be adequately mirrored within the nationwide legislature.

Camacho leads the second largest opposition bloc within the legislature.

In October, a authorities minister blamed Camacho and different protest leaders for “paralyzing the productive sector and threatening meals safety”.

Camacho additionally led demonstrations that turned violent towards Morales’ disputed election to a fourth time period. Morales left workplace after shedding the assist of the military.

Camacho completed third within the October 2020 presidential election, which was gained by the leftist Arce.

