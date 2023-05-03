Bolsonaro’s residence searched by Brazilian police investigating manipulated Covid-19 information.

Police in Brazil conducted a search at the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, following allegations of falsifying Covid-19 vaccination certificates, as reported by various media outlets.

Bolsonaro, a far-right ex-president (2019-2022), had been widely criticized for his unorthodox handling of the pandemic and had repeatedly claimed that he had not been vaccinated for Covid-19.

The federal police confirmed an investigation into the “insertion of falsified Covid-19 vaccination data” into the electronic vaccination records system of the health ministry, covering a period from November 2021 to December 2022.

The falsified entries altered the true Covid-19 vaccination status of the individuals in question, allowing them to emit vaccination certificates, which they could use to evade health restrictions in Brazil and the United States.

Bolsonaro had left Brazil for the United States in December after being defeated in his re-election bid by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The operation involved the execution of six arrest warrants and 16 search and seizure orders, including the arrest of a top Bolsonaro aide, army officer Mauro Cid.

The federal police were seen outside Bolsonaro’s residence in Brasilia, according to an AFP photographer.