Boris Johnson addresses MPs as anger grows over “partygate”

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday met with signs of an organized revolt in his Conservative party over revelations of parties violating lockdown, as he prepared for a barbecue in Parliament.

Johnson would speak at the weekly session of the Prime Minister’s issues, before describing a plan to lift most restrictions on the coronavirus as he seeks to restart his belligerent leadership.

The criticism intensified after Johnson gave a strained TV interview on Tuesday, in which he claimed that he had not been told that at least one “bring your own liquor” event would violate the Covid locking rules he set.

Afterwards, a group of more than 20 Tory MPs met to “discuss their concerns about Johnson’s leadership,” The Times reported.

It said a number of them were preparing to send letters of no confidence following the Prime Minister’s questions in the lower house at noon (1200 GMT).

Several were named by the media as those elected for the first time in Johnson’s landslide victory in the 2019 election, including younger Tories from the opposition hearts of the Labor Party’s former hearts in northern England.

Their attempt to oust the Prime Minister was called a “pork pie plot” because one of the MPs involved represents Melton Mowbray, a city in central England known for making the baked meat products.

“Pork pies” are also Cockney who rhymes with slang for “lies” – as a majority of voters believe Johnson is guilty of spreading the “partygate” affair, according to several opinion polls.

The Daily Telegraph – Johnson’s former employer from his days as a journalist and who normally supports the government – reported that 11 MPs elected in 2019 had submitted letters of no confidence.

At least 54 Tory MPs must send letters demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister to trigger a party leader challenge.

The threshold could be reached later on Wednesday, the Telegraph said, although senior cabinet members are said to be worried about the pace of events without a consensus on a figure to succeed Johnson.

“The pressure is definitely increasing in Parliament”

Inflation accelerates crisis “I choose to believe what he said,” Military Secretary James Heappey told Sky News, supporting Johnson to remain pending an internal investigation into the Downing Street party by a senior official.

But he admitted that the Tory uprising was not surprising, “because the British people are completely furious at what they have heard”.

Heappey added on Times Radio: “I am also angry, but I take very seriously the ministerial code that we all sign and our responsibility when we stand at the (Commons) mailbox to be correct in what we say.”

Johnson wrote in the preface to the Code in August 2019 that “integrity, objectivity, accountability, transparency, honesty and leadership in the public interest … must be honored at all times”.

Last week, he told Parliament he had no prior knowledge of a party he and his staff attended in the Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020, during a roadblock.

But his former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said on Monday that Johnson had lied in that statement and insisted that he and other aides had warned him that the incident was illegal under the then rules.

Senior Labor MP Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News that Johnson “has lost all authority”, but the Prime Minister hopes that a rollout of policy messages will help stabilize the Downing Street ship.

Later on Wednesday, Johnson was expected to say that in England from January 26, people can return to work in their offices and will no longer have to show vaccine passes when entering major events.

After the Omicron variant appeared, the UK’s daily number of cases for Covid peaked at a record 200,000 infections in early January, but has now dropped to less than half.

But he remains hampered by growing alarms about the economy, which fuels conservative shakes as Labor rises to a double-digit lead in opinion polls.

British annual inflation accelerated to a near-30-year high of 5.4 percent last month, according to the latest data, which raised fears of a cost-of-living crisis as household energy bills soared.

