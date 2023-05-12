Both Sides of Sudan Attempting to Curb Gang Violence and Looting

Reports of street gangs looting and assaulting civilians have emerged amid the ongoing fighting in Sudan since April 15, especially in Khartoum and two nearby towns. These gangs, known as “Niqez”, have been wreaking havoc in Sudan since the 2003 armed conflict in Darfur, reemerging during periods of instability. Both conflicting parties in Sudan are now taking measures to arrest and publicly shame gang members to improve their image among civilians. Videos and images showing RSF fighters arresting and publicly humiliating members of the Niqez gang in Khartoum have been circulating on social media since late April. However, eyewitnesses to the looting in and around Khartoum claim that the RSF themselves are looting banks, shops, and hospitals before leaving the way for gangs and civilians. The same forces later intervene at the same site to arrest “looters,” including members of street gangs. The groups are not organized, and any street gang in Sudan may be called “Niqez” in reference to their brawling attitude and knives. They attack people randomly, sometimes walking around with small blades in their hands during the day in the street. For civilians, these gangs are a kind of political terror tool, appearing and disappearing suddenly when the city is going through a wave of protest or chaos. The Sudanese Central Bank assures that its customers’ deposits have not been affected by the looting.