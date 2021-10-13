Bow and arrow gun man kills multiple people in Norway, suspect arrested

A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday, police authorities said, adding that the sole assailant had been arrested.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are several injuries and also several deaths in this episode,” local police chief Oyvind Aas told a news conference.

He said there was “a confrontation” between the agents and the attacker.

“The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved,” Aas said.

“There is no active search for other people,” he added.

Norwegian media reported that at least four people had been killed, but that number has not been confirmed by police.

The injured have been taken to hospital. No further details about his condition have been released.

The motive for the attack, which took place at various locations in the city center of Kongsberg, is also unclear.

Norwegian police said they would investigate whether the attack was an act of terrorism. “It is natural to consider whether this was an act of terror,” Aas told a news conference shortly after the attack.

Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen.

( Jowhar with AFP)