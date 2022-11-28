Brazil defeats Switzerland within the World Cup, even with out the assistance of Neymar

Brazil overcame Neymar’s absence to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the World Cup final 16 on Monday.

2022 FIFA World Cup © FMM Graphics studio Casemiro scored within the 83rd minute with a volley from simply inside the realm to place Brazil into the final 16 with one match to spare in Group G.

Brazil striker Neymar stayed on the workforce lodge to be handled for a proper ankle harm sustained within the opening match in Qatar. Workforce medical doctors haven’t but set a timeline for his return – or stated if he’ll return in any respect.

The victory gave Brazil six factors from two matches and left Switzerland with three factors. Serbia and Cameroon, who drew 3-3 earlier Monday, have some extent every.

Switzerland, who had no tries on aim, wanted to win their final match in opposition to Serbia to safe their place within the subsequent stage. A draw could also be sufficient relying on the Brazil-Cameroon match.

The consequence prolonged Brazil’s unbeaten run within the group stage to 17 matches, with 14 wins and three attracts. They’ve solely misplaced certainly one of their final 29 group stage matches, the final defeat being in opposition to Norway in 1998 in France.

Switzerland have misplaced solely two of their final 13 group stage matches on the World Cup.

It was a decent sport early on, with each groups attempting to take management of the sport however not creating many essential possibilities. With out the injured playmaker, Brazil struggled to get near Switzerland’s territory till Casemiro scored an outstanding aim as soon as into the far nook, utilizing the skin of his proper foot to twist a shot that narrowly deflected defender Manuel Akanji.

Brazil coach Tite changed Neymar with midfielder Fred, releasing Lucas Paqueta to play shut up assault. Eder Militao, who performs as a central defender in Actual Madrid, got here rather than Danilo within the right-back place as an alternative of the veteran Dani Alves.

With Paqueta unable to create a lot for Brazil, Tite began the second half with Rodrigo within the squad. Richarlison, who scored each of Brazil’s targets within the opening match, was ineffective and was substituted within the second half.

Vinicius Jr thought he had given Brazil the lead with a shot from inside the realm after a move from Casemiro within the sixty fourth minute, however a video overview decided there was an offside within the build-up. Few seen till the VAR name was introduced at Stadium 974.

Each groups gained their opening matches, with Brazil defeating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland defeating Cameroon 1-0. Brazil and Switzerland additionally met within the group stage in 2018 and drew 1-1.

Xherdan Shaqiri made a file eleventh World Cup look. He was on the identical degree with Valon Bahrami and Stephan Lichtsteiner. Shaqiri, who scored a hat-trick in opposition to Honduras on the 2014 event in Brazil, additionally matches Bahrami’s file of appearances in 4 World Cup finals.

Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka had been each attempting to grow to be the primary Swiss participant to attain in three World Cups.

The lights went out, and the lights dimmed for just a few seconds earlier than halftime at 974 Stadium, prompting a quick halt to play. Brazil had been about to take a nook when it all of a sudden began to get darkish on the makeshift pitch.

(AP)