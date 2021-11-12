Brazil qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the victory of Colombia

Lucas Paqueta’s instinctive attack gave Brazil a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Colombia on Thursday to reserve their place in Qatar 2022.

The five-time world champions join hosts and Europeans Germany and Denmark as the top finishers for next year’s finals.

They produced a near perfect qualifying campaign, winning 11 of 12 matches, their only blemish in a goalless draw in Colombia last month, to qualify with six games to play.

“This is the fruit of the work that we have been building for some time,” said the winner of the match.

“Now I have to keep working hard to find my space” in the World Cup squad, he added.

Brazil was made to be hooked as Colombia had the best of the first half, but a tactical attacking change from coach Tite at half-time paid off as Selecao dominated after the break.

Colombia’s defeat saw them fall from the four automatic qualifying positions in the only South American group when Chile surpassed them after a third consecutive victory, 1-0 away to Paraguay.

Wilmar Barrios had the first chance of the match, throwing a half volley over the bar when Colombia got off to a brilliant start.

A typically muscular run into the area from Duvan Zapata saw him fire a shot that went through the post.

Colombia was proving to be a tough rival and creating clearer opportunities.

William Tesillo should have done much better at the back post when he was picked by a deep cross from Juan Cuadrado, but he made his way into a crowd of players.

Brazil struggled to create notable chances with a shot by Paqueta from outside the area easily picked up by David Ospina and a free kick by Neymar blocked by the barrier.

Colombia was always dangerous at halftime and Luis Díaz fired a shot from outside the area narrowly, but his failure to test Alisson Becker on Brazil’s goal was indicative of a team that came into the game after three straight goalless draws. .

Brazil failed to get behind Colombia’s organized defense and a deflected cross from winger Danilo hitting the side net was as close as possible until Marquinhos headed inches from goal from a corner in first-half injury time.

Skillful winner

Tite was unimpressed with what he saw in the first half and hooked much-maligned Manchester United midfielder Fred for the exciting Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior.

They were up front with Gabriel Jesus, who has not scored for Brazil in 17 games, testing Ospina with a low effort, before the goalkeeper took a free kick from Neymar to the post.

Brazil was turning the screw and substitute Matheus Cunha should have done better with a header from eight yards that he sent.

When the goal came in the 72nd minute, it was beautifully orchestrated as Marquinhos fired a pass from the middle to Neymar, whose first ball found Paqueta for an instant shot under pressure from two defenders who appeared to catch Ospina.

Vinicius should have sealed the win with two minutes remaining, but stumbled as he circled Ospina, who also saved from Antony, another substitute, in injury time.

A month ago, Chile’s hopes of reaching Qatar seemed tattered after a 2-0 loss to Peru, but three consecutive victories have resurrected their chances.

An own goal from goalkeeper Antony Silva in the 56th minute gave them a 1-0 win over Paraguay, whom they also beat last month to start their winning streak.

It was a third straight loss and a fourth straight goalless game for Paraguay, who last month replaced coach Eduardo Berizzo with Guillermo Schelotto, and whose hopes are quickly failing.

Peru increased their qualifying chances when goals from Gianluca Lapadula, Christian Cueva and Sergio Pina gave them a 3-0 victory over Bolivia to move within two points of Chile.

Defender Piero Hincapie scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute to give Ecuador a 1-0 victory over Venezuela and consolidate their control in third place.

(AFP)