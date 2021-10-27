Brazil Senate Committee Supports Criminal Charges Against Bolsonaro

A Brazilian Senate commission voted Tuesday to approve a damning report recommending criminal charges be brought against President Jair Bolsonaro, including crimes against humanity, for his controversial handling of the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven of the 11 senators on the panel backed the text, unveiled last week after a six-month investigation, which also called for the indictment of 77 other people, including several ministers and three of Bolsonaro’s children.

He also asked the Brazilian Supreme Court to suspend the president’s access to his social media accounts for citing false information about Covid-19.

(AFP)