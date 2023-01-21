Brazilian Lula dismisses the military chief following the January 8 riots

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sacked the nation’s military chief, Julio Cesar de Arruda, following riots earlier this month by supporters of former chief Jair Bolsonaro, army sources advised AFP Saturday.

Arruda had solely assumed the place on December 30, two days earlier than Bolsonaro’s time period expired, and was confirmed by the Lula administration in early January.

Globo Information reported that he would get replaced by the commander of the southeastern military, Tomas Ribeiro Paiva.

Arruda had participated in Lula’s first assembly together with his senior army officers on Friday. Neither of them made an announcement on the conclusion of these discussions.

The transfer comes days after Lula withdrew dozens of troopers from the safety guard after the unrest.

On January 8, Bolsonaro’s supporters ransacked the presidential palace, supreme court docket and congress in Brasilia, smashing home windows and furnishings, destroying priceless artistic endeavors, and leaving messages on partitions calling for a army coup.

Lula mentioned he suspected the safety forces have been concerned within the riots, wherein greater than 2,000 folks have been arrested. The left-wing president introduced a “deep overview” of his speedy setting.

Protection Minister Jose Museo mentioned after Friday’s assembly with Lula and military chiefs that “there was no direct involvement of the armed forces” however added that “if any component participates, they must reply as residents.”

The connection with the armed forces shall be one in all Lula’s greatest speedy challenges, say analysts who level to a big army presence within the Bolsonaro administration.

On Wednesday, Paiva vowed that the army would “proceed to ensure democracy” and proposed accepting the outcomes of the election, wherein Lula Bolsonaro was defeated.

“Once we vote, now we have to respect the results of the poll,” he mentioned in a speech, clips of which have been seen on the G1 information web site.

(AFP)