Brazilian samba legend Elza Soares died at the age of 91 in Rio de Janeiro

Samba singer ElzaSoares, often called Brazilian Tina Turner, died at the age of 91 in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, her press agency states.

Soare’s unmistakable raspy voice made her one of the most popular and famous singers in Brazil, with more than 30 records released during a career of six decades.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we inform about the death of singer and songwriter ElzaSoare, 91 years old … at home, in Rio de Janeiro, for natural reasons,” her press office said in a statement shared on Instagram.

Together with Tina Turner, the black diva Soares was named Singer of the Millennium by BBC Radio 2000.

“An icon of Brazilian music, considered one of the best artists in the world, the singer who was chosen for the Voice of the Millennium had a huge, intense life, which touched the world with her voice, her strength and her determination,” the statement said. . .

Scarred by many personal tragedies, ElzaGomes da Conceicao Soare became a symbol of resistance and courage towards the end of her life.

Daughter of a worker and a laundress, was born in Rio de Janeiro in June 1930 and grew up in the Moca Bonita favela.

Her father forced her to marry at the age of 12 and a year later she gave birth to her first child.

She had seven children with her first husband, but the first two – born prematurely and malnourished – died young.

She would later admit that she stole food to feed them.

At 21 years old, she was already a widow.

Then she lived for 17 years with the football success Garrincha, one of the stars with Pele from Brazil’s World Cup triumphs in 1958 and 1962.

They had a child together, a son who died at the age of nine.

“The beloved and eternal Elza rests, but she will always be in the history of music and in our hearts and in the minds of millions of fans around the world,” the statement said.

(AFP)