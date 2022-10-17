Brazil’s Bolsonaro and Lula trade insults in dialogue earlier than runoff

Far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and left-wing rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva exchanged punches and insults as they fought Sunday of their first direct debate, two weeks after Brazil’s presidential run-off.

Lula attacked Bolsonaro because the “king of pretend information”, accusing him of mendacity and corruption and scoring “disgraceful” in return, as the 2 opponents sparred within the first debate over their polarization within the second spherical of confrontation on October 30.

Lula, the charismatic however tarnished ex-president (2003-2010) who’s searching for a comeback on the age of 76, has been notably harsh on Bolsonaro for his dealing with of Covid-19, which has killed 687,000 individuals in Brazil, second solely to the US .

Attacking Bolsonaro for his resistance to purchasing vaccines and selling unproven medication similar to hydroxychloroquine, Lula mentioned the president “carries the burden of these deaths on his shoulders.”

“Your negligence led to the dying of 680,000 individuals, whereas greater than half of them might have been saved,” mentioned the previous metalworker together with his trademark hoarse voice.

“No different chief on the earth has performed with pandemic and dying the best way I did.”

In a rowdy, snag-free debate with minimal interference from mediators, Bolsonaro, 67, tried to convey the main target to the corruption situation — a weak spot for Lula, who was imprisoned in 2018 on controversial corruption fees which have since been dropped.

“Your previous is a shame,” Bolsonaro mentioned. “You’ve gotten executed nothing for Brazil however put public cash in your pockets and within the pockets of your mates.”

“Lola, cease mendacity, that is unhealthy for you at your age,” mentioned the previous captain of the military at one other time, on the similar time defending his file and taking pictures his opponent’s age.

Bolsonaro, the staunch hard-line conservative who took workplace in 2019, completed second within the October 2 first-round election with 43 % of the vote, versus Lula’s 48 %.

However a number of opinion polls put Lula forward within the double digits.

Bolsonaro’s stronger-than-expected efficiency has given him an aura of momentum heading into the run-off, and fueled hypothesis about the potential of one other upset inside two weeks.

Lula obtained 53 % of the vote earlier than the run-off, in comparison with 47 % for Bolsonaro, in line with a ballot carried out by the Datafolha Institute on Friday.

(AFP)