Brazil’s Bolsonaro was hospitalized after feeling unwell

Local newspapers reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro entered a military hospital in Brasilia on Monday to undergo tests after feeling unwell.

Bolsonaro, 67, who was stabbed in the stomach during the 2018 presidential campaign causing permanent health problems, missed an evening Republican event he was scheduled to attend.

“I’m sure the president is fine, it’s just some extra tests he’s doing, which is why he’s not here,” said party chief Marcos Pereira.

According to the G1 news website, First Lady Michele Bolsonaro, who attended the event, said her husband was “fine” and Communications Minister Fabio Faria reported that the president simply felt “uncomfortable”.

AFP contacted the Presidential Press Service but did not immediately receive a response.

In January, Bolsonaro was hospitalized for two days in São Paulo with a partial bowel obstruction.

The president, who has been in power since 2019, was also taken to hospital in mid-July with the same problem, where he stayed for four days even though he did not undergo surgery.

Due to a stab wound, the far-right leader underwent at least four surgeries, including the placement and subsequent removal of a colostomy bag, which made him more vulnerable to bowel disorders.

(AFP)