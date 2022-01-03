Brazil’s Bolsonaro was taken to hospital with suspected intestinal obstruction

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital early Monday morning for treatment of a probable bowel obstruction, local media reported.

Bolsonaro, 66, who has been in power since 2019, was taken to Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo.

TV Globo showed pictures of him as he disembarked from the presidential plane on foot with his entourage.

Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has operated on Bolsonaro on other occasions, told the news site UOL that the president would undergo several tests to examine his abdomen.

Neither the president’s press service nor the hospital has yet responded to requests for information from AFP.

In July, Bolsonaro spent four days receiving treatment for a bowel obstruction.

Since a knife attack that was directed at him during an election campaign in 2018, where he was stabbed in the stomach, he has had surgery on his stomach at least four times.

About a month before he was elected president, Bolsonaro was stabbed at a campaign rally by a man who was found to be mentally unfit for trial.

(AFP)