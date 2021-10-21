Britain and New Zealand sign free trade agreement, including haka clause

Britain and New Zealand have submitted a comprehensive free trade agreement, which includes a commitment to prevent misuse of the revered Maori cultural tradition of the haka, famous for the All Blacks.

The deal was initially sealed in a video call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern after 16 months of talks.

Johnson said it was a “great moment” that strengthened Britain’s friendship with New Zealand and cemented London’s ties in the Indo-Pacific.

He compared the negotiations for Britain’s latest post-Brexit trade deal to a rugby match.

“I’m absolutely excited that we seem to have driven towards the line, we have drifted down, we have squeezed and together we have the ball on the line,” he said.

Ardern continued the sports analogy, saying Thursday that “unlike a rugby game, I think we can literally both walk off the field feeling like winners.”

London said the agreement ends tariffs on British exports such as clothing, footwear, ships and excavators. He estimated that trade between the two countries last year was £ 2.3 billion ($ 3.2 billion, 2.7 billion euros).

Tariffs will also be eliminated on products arriving in the opposite direction, such as wine, kiwis and meat.

“It is one of the best deals in our history and is secured at a crucial time in our recovery from Covid,” Ardern said.

The New Zealand leader praised the agreement’s provisions aimed at promoting Maori participation in trade and addressing indigenous concerns.

They include a commitment by both countries to “identify appropriate ways to promote the recognition and protection of the Haka Ka Mate.”

The haka is best known as the spectacular pre-match challenge issued by the All Blacks, but it is also a revered cultural tradition among New Zealand Maori.

Indigenous communities, particularly the Ngati Toa iwi (tribe) where Ka mate originated, have long resented the challenge of rolling their feet and rolling their eyes and being mocked or exploited for profit.

Over the years, haka parodies have been used in Britain to sell everything from menswear to alcopops, all without permission and without paying a penny to the ritual’s traditional owners.

The agreement will foster greater cultural sensitivity, and London agreed to formally recognize Ngati Toa’s tutelage of the Haka Ka Mate.

New Zealand Rugby and Ngati Toa have been contacted for comment.