Britain says stories of British diplomat arrested in Iran ‘false’

On Wednesday, the British authorities categorically denied Iranian stories that its deputy ambassador in Tehran had been arrested.

“Studies of the arrest of a British diplomat in Iran are utterly false,” a Overseas Workplace spokesman in London mentioned, with out offering additional particulars.

Fars information company and state TV reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards arrested a number of overseas diplomats, together with the British deputy chief of mission Giles Whitaker, accusing them of “espionage.”

“The Revolutionary Guards’ intelligence has recognized and arrested diplomats from overseas embassies who had been spying in Iran,” Fars information company mentioned, including {that a} British diplomat was subsequently expelled from the nation.

However state tv reported that Whitaker was solely expelled from the “space” the place diplomats had been detained in central Iran, and state tv accused him of “finishing up intelligence operations” in navy areas.

A video clip confirmed photos of a person introduced as Whitaker speaking in a room.

A journalist on state tv mentioned the diplomat “was amongst those that went to the Baghdad desert along with his household as vacationers,” referring to a area in central Iran.

“As the photographs present, this particular person took photos … in a restricted space the place navy workout routines had been going down on the similar time,” the radio mentioned.

These developments coincide with rising tensions between Tehran and world powers over long-stalled makes an attempt to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and a rise within the variety of confirmed arrests of Western residents within the nation.

It was not instantly clear the quantity, nationality and date of the arrest of the opposite diplomats detained.

Nuclear deadlock, and different arrests

America withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 underneath then-President Donald Trump, who got down to reimpose robust sanctions on Tehran, prompting the latter to desert lots of the nuclear commitments it made underneath the deal.

Iran has held direct talks with the remaining events to the settlement – and oblique talks with america – since April 2021 in an effort to revive the settlement, however these negotiations have been deadlocked since March.

Qatar final week hosted oblique talks in Doha in an try and get the Vienna course of again on monitor, however these discussions collapsed after two days with none breakthrough.

Greater than a dozen Western nationals are being held in Iran in what activists say is a hostage-taking coverage designed to extract concessions from the West.

Belgium’s parliament on Wednesday accredited a controversial prisoner change treaty with Iran in a primary studying of a textual content that has but to be submitted for a full vote of ratification.

Iran additionally on Wednesday charged two French nationals who had been detained in Could whereas they had been on trip for allegedly “undermining the safety” of the nation, the judiciary mentioned.

The French authorities condemned their arrest as “baseless” and demanded their rapid launch.

Final month, Amnesty Worldwide referred to as on the British authorities to research Iran’s six-year detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, calling it an “act of hostage-taking”.

She was launched in her house nation of the UK with one other detainee early this yr, after the UK agreed to repay a long-term debt to Tehran.

(France 24 with AFP)