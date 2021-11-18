British Columbia Canada declares state of emergency after deadly flood

The death toll from massive floods and landslides that devastated parts of British Columbia is set to rise, with the Canadian province declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday and the federal government promising big help.

Authorities have confirmed one death after torrential rains and landslides destroyed roads and isolated several mountain villages. At least three people are missing. Some 18,000 people are displaced in the Pacific Coast province, said Canadian Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino.

“We hope to confirm even more deaths in the coming days,” British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan said, describing the calamity as an event that occurs once in 500 years.

“We will bring travel restrictions and ensure that the transportation of essential goods and emergency and medical services can reach the communities that need them,” Horgan told a news conference, urging people not to stockpile supplies.

Floods and landslides also cut off access to the country’s largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would help the province recover from what he called a “terrible, terrible disaster.”

Ottawa is sending hundreds of air force personnel to aid in the recovery and “there are thousands more on hold,” Trudeau told reporters in Washington ahead of a summit between the United States, Canada and Mexico on Thursday.

Some affected cities are in remote mountainous areas with limited access and freezing temperatures.

In Tulameen, northeast of Vancouver, up to 400 people are trapped, many without power, said Erick Thompson, a spokesman for the area’s emergency operations.

“(We) took a helicopter flight recently, we left food behind,” he told Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

In Hope, 100 miles east of Vancouver, food was running low. Pastor Jeff Kuhn said a quarter of the city’s 6,000 residents sought refuge.

About 100 volunteers at the Dukh Nivaran Sahib Gurdwara Sikh temple in Surrey spent the entire night Tuesday preparing some 3,000 meals and then hired helicopters to deliver the food to Hope, said temple president Narinder Singh Walia.

Second recent calamity

The disaster could be one of the costliest in Canadian history.

The flood is the second weather-related calamity to hit British Columbia in recent months. A massive forest fire in the same region where part of the devastation destroyed an entire city in late June.

“These are extraordinary events not measured before, not contemplated before,” Horgan said.

Canadian exporters of staples, from grains to fertilizers to oil, were quick to divert shipments out of Vancouver, but found few easy alternatives.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway Co, the country’s two largest rail companies, said their lines to Vancouver remained unused on Wednesday.

After a phenomenon known as an atmospheric river dumped the equivalent of a month of rain in two days, officials worry that another downpour could overwhelm a pumping station near Abbotsford, a city of 160,000 east of Vancouver. which has already been partially evacuated.

Mayor Henry Braun said volunteers built a dam around the station overnight.

“That will give us a little more time, but if we had another weather event like the one we just passed, we are in deep doo-doo (trouble),” he told reporters.

Farmers in Abbotsford ignored an evacuation order Tuesday and tried desperately to save the animals from the rising water, in some cases tying ropes around the cows’ necks and pulling them to higher ground.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said thousands of animals had died and others would have to be euthanized.

Environment Canada said Abbotsford would receive more rain early next week.

Rescuer Mike Danks, part of an Abbotsford evacuation team, said the situation had been very difficult.

“Most of the people had elderly parents with them who couldn’t walk, they suffered from dementia,” he told local Black Press Media.

