British crowd vaccine centers for reinforcements as UK records first Omicron death

Long lines formed at England’s vaccination centers on Monday when people heard the government’s call for all adults to receive booster shots to protect against the omicron variant, and when the UK recorded the first death of an infected patient. with omicron.

In a televised ad on Sunday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that everyone over the age of 18 would be offered a third dose of vaccine by December 31, less than three weeks before and one month before the target. previous. Johnson said the reinforcements would “strengthen our vaccine protection wall” against an anticipated “omicron tsunami.”

UK health authorities say omicron cases are doubling every two to three days in Britain, and that the variant will replace delta as the dominant strain of coronavirus in a few days. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers Monday that omicron will rule London “within 48 hours.”

While omicron is recognized to be much more transmissible than previous variants of the coronavirus, it is unclear how virulent it is and whether the expected wave of infections will flood the country’s state-funded healthcare system.

Just two weeks after being identified in South Africa, 10 people are in British hospitals with COVID-19 linked to omicron. The British government raised the country’s coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning that the rapid spread of omicron “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services.”

Scientists from South Africa say the variant may cause less serious disease than the delta variant, but caution that it is too early to be sure. Health authorities around the world are watching Britain closely to see what an increase in omicron looks like in a country with a larger and more vaccinated population than South Africa.

“The idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think is something we should put aside and recognize the great rate at which it is accelerating in the population,” said Johnson while visiting a vaccination center in London. . . “So the best we can do is get our boosters.”

The UK Health Safety Agency says existing vaccines appear less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, although that effectiveness appears to increase by 70% to 75% after a third dose.

More than 80% of people over 12 years of age in Britain have received two doses of vaccines and 40% of adults have received three. But speeding up the booster program will be a big challenge, requiring nearly 1 million doses given each day, more than the previous maximum of around 850,000 per day. Some 750 soldiers and thousands of volunteer vaccinators will be recruited to administer vaccines in emerging doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies and vaccination centers.

Many routine procedures will be postponed as Britain’s National Health Service picks up speed for the boosters.

While the online booster appointment system won’t be open to anyone under 30 until Wednesday, adults could, and did, show up at drop-in centers for booster starting Monday.

At St. Thomas Hospital, on the south bank of the River Thames in London, lines of people waiting for booster injections stretched across Westminster Bridge toward Parliament. At the Gordon Hospital outpatient clinic in central London, most of those in line were in their 20s and 30s.

Sam Collins, 30, said he was “not particularly” concerned about omicron, “but I would rather be tripled.”

“Also, my partner just had a baby and is not vaccinated, so if I can get more vaccinated, that will help,” she said.

The government’s dating booking website struggled to keep up with demand and also ran out of rapid home virus test kits, which have been distributed free to homes during the pandemic.

The British government reinforcement target of December 31 applies to England. The other parts of the UK (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) are also expected to accelerate their vaccination campaigns.

While omicron is spreading across the globe, Britain may be hit particularly hard as it typically has high levels of travel to South Africa. The omicron outbreak is also more visible in Britain because the UK is also a world leader in genomic sequencing, which identifies and tracks new variants.

Researchers in the UK have sequenced around 13.3% of all positive cases, compared to 3.8% in the US, according to GISAID, which promotes rapid exchange of data on COVID-19 and the flu. While Iceland and Denmark have sequenced a higher percentage of their positive cases, the size of the UK population and the extent of their outbreak means that Britain has sequenced many more cases.

This surveillance provided key evidence that Johnson and his medical directors used to decide to tighten pandemic restrictions and increase the UK vaccination program.

Johnson’s conservative government requires vaccination certificates to enter nightclubs and reintroduces restrictions that were lifted nearly six months ago. Masks should be worn again in most indoor settings, and as of Monday, people were urged to work from home if possible.

Many scientists say those measures are unlikely to be enough and call for stricter measures. But cafes, pubs and shops in city centers fear that the plummeting number of travelers will hit their businesses in the usually busy period before Christmas.

Johnson faces a major rebellion from disgruntled Conservative lawmakers as Parliament votes on new restrictions on the virus. The measures are very likely to be passed with the support of the opposition Labor Party.

Robert Read, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Southampton, said it was not yet clear how severe omicron’s COVID-19 cases are, but “omicron probably requires much higher amounts of antibodies in the blood to counteract the virus as much as may be possible.”

“We need to give those third doses to as many adults as possible, in case this virus turns out to be a raging bull instead of a kitten,” Read told LBC radio station.

