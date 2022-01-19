British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces leadership crisis over “partygate”

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom BorisJohnsonis is on the verge of a leadership challenge, according to reports, after an angry backlash over claims parties held in his home during coronavirus locks.

Following Johnsondeniedan’s accusation from his former adviser that he lied to parliament about a party, the Daily Telegraph and ITV News said, citing sources, that the required number of letters from his own legislators calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership could be reached on Wednesday. .

As many as 20 conservative lawmakers who won their seats in the last general election in 2019 plan to send letters of no confidence to Johnson, the Telegraph reported.

Johnson’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Just two years ago, Johnson was his party’s darling after securing the largest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987, allowing him to keep promises to finally steer Britain out of the EU.

But the relationship is rapidly deteriorating under the influence of a steady stream of revelations about Downing Street’s apparent disregard for strict lock-in rules.

To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 ​​Conservative lawmakers in Parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s 1922 committee.

The letters are confidential, so the chairman is the only one who knows how many legislators have actually written them.

British media have reported that at least 11 gatherings took place at Johnson’s residence at 10 Downing Street or in other government agencies between May 2020 and April 2021, when the covid-19 rules limited the number of people who could meet socially.

The scandals have seen approval ratings fall for Johnson and the Conservative Party.

(REUTERS)