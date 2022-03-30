Bruce Willis announces his retirement from acting due to illness

His family announced, on Wednesday, that action movie hero Bruce Willis, star of the “Die Hard” movie series, has retired from acting due to illness.

“Bruce has some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” his family said in an Instagram post.

“As a result of this and with a great deal of consideration, Bruce is walking away from a career that meant so much to him.”

The post was signed by Willis’ current wife, Emma Hemming Willis, as well as ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, and children Rumer, Scout, Talula, Mabel and Evelyn.

“This is a challenging time for our family and we deeply appreciate your continued love, sympathy and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and we wanted to attract his fans because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live things up,’ and together we plan to do it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia often occurs after a stroke or head injury, and “deprives you of the ability to communicate.”

“It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both orally and in writing.”

