Mon 15 Nov 2021 06:18:02 GMTE Europe Bulgaria’s new anti-bribery party has a narrow lead in elections https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211115-bulgaria-s-new -anti-graft-party-holds- slim lead in elections A newly founded anti-corruption party had a slim lead in the preliminary vote count in Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections on Sunday. d793f704-45c9-11ec-83c7-005056bf762b Mon, November 15, 2021 04:09:33 GMT © Stoyan Nenov, REUTERSNEWS WIRESEuropeEU prepares sanctions for ‘human trafficking’ on the Belarus border crisishttps: //www.france24.com/ en / europe / 20211114 -eu-prepares-sanctions-for-trafficking-in-persons-in-the-Belarusian-border-crisis The foreign policy heads of the EU and Belarus spoke directly about the migration crisis for the first time on Sunday, even as Brussels prepares to impose radical new sanctions for human trafficking that Minsk says would be futile and “counterproductive.” e3c51c54-4571-11ec-abae-005056a97652 Sun, 14 Nov 2021 17:41:00 GMT © Oksana Manchuk / BelTA / Handout via REUTERSNEWS WIRESAsia / Pacific Fortnite inaccessible in China as video game developer goes offline amid government crackdown Los Players in China said on Monday they may no longer access the popular survival game Fortnite, as its developer Epic Games took a Chinese version offline amid a crackdown by authorities against gaming and the tech sector. 913eb146-45d2-11ec-983d-005056bf762b Monday, November 15, 2021 06:16:49 GMT © Chris Delmas, AFPNEWS WIRESAmericas The Argentine president’s coalition loses majority in midterm elections https: //www.france24 .com / en / americas / 20211115-argentine-president -s-coalition-loses-majority-in-mid-term-elections The center-left president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, called for dialogue with the opposition after Sunday’s midterm parliamentary elections, with projections showing his ruling coalition has lost control of Congress. 95f57a20-45bf-11ec-9c22-005056a97652 Mon, 15 November 2021 02:56:08 GMT © Agustin Marcarian, REUTERSNEWS WIRESEuropeBritish counter-terrorism police arrest three people after a taxi explosion in Liverpoolhttps: //www.france24.com / en / europe / 20211115 – British-anti-terrorist-police-arrest-three-after-liverpool-taxi-explosion Counter-terrorism agents arrested three men after a vehicle exploded outside a hospital in the city ​​of Liverpool in northern England on Sunday, killing one person and injuring another, police said. 62abc5d8-45a7-11ec-b275-005056bf762b Mon, Nov 15, 2021 00:02:54 GMT © Reuters screengrabNEWS WIRESAmericasUS claims the airstrike in Syria in 2019 was investigated by the ‘legitimate’ NY Times https: //www.france24 .com / en / americas / 20211115- USA-Claims-Syrian-Airstrike-2019-Investigated-By-NY-Times-Legitimate The United States Central Command said Sunday that an airstrike in 2019 that killed civilians in Syria was “legitimate” after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the deaths of dozens of non-combatants. e05ae8a0-45a8-11ec-ac01-005056bf762b Mon, November 15, 2021 00:13:35 GMT © US Air Force / Handout via REUTERS.NEWS WIRESAmericasBlinken talks to French FM Le Drian about Russian military activity in Ukrainehttps: // www .france24.com / en / americas / 20211115-blinken-talks-with-French-chancellor-le-drian-about-russian-military-activity-in-ukraine Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on “Russian military activity takes place” in and near Ukraine, “a US official said Sunday night. 3be63024-45ba-11ec-b07b-005056a97652Mon, Nov 15, 2021 02: 17:48 GMT © Olivier Douliery, REUTERSNEWS WIRESEuropeNew Glasgow Climate Pact offers some ‘progress’ but also ‘profound disappointment’ https://www.france24.com/en / europe / 20211114-glasgow-new-climate-pact -offers-some-progress-but-also-profound-disappointment The sledgehammer finally fell on the extended COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Saturday night: A deal was reached, dubbed the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was welcomed by some but criticized by many others for not going far enough. bb5abee2-4560-11ec-aa50-005056bf762b Sun, November 14, 2021 15:52:29 GMT © Dylan Martinez, Reuters Sophie GORMANA Africa Several killed in alleged jihadist attack on Burkina Faso military post https: //www.france24 .com / en / africa / 20211114- several-dead-in-alleged-jihadist-attack-on-military-post-burkina-faso-suspected jihadists killed at least 19 gendarmes and one civilian in an attack early in the morning of Sunday in northern Burkina Faso, authorities said. 1b76bdb4-4587-11ec-8ffc-005056bf762b Sun, November 14, 2021 20:11:48 GMT © Issouf Sanogo / AFPNEWS WIRESAfrica Thousands of Tunisians demonstrate against the presidential takeover near suspended parliament https: //www.france24 .com / en / africa / 20211114- thousands-of-Tunisians-rally-parliament-almost-suspended-against-presidential-coup Thousands of Tunisians gathered on Sunday near the country’s parliament to protest a presidential takeover that they have considered a “hit”. 1047c59c-455e-11ec-81c7-005056bf762b Sun, November 14, 2021 15:29:13 GMT © Zoubeir Souissi, ReutersNEWS WIRESEurope Reactions to the COP26 climate agreement: From ‘insufficient’ to ‘lifesaver’ to ‘blah blah blah’ // www.france24.com/en/europe/20211114-from-not-enough-to-lifeline-to-blah-blah-blah-reaction-to-the-cop26-climate-deal UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres , warned of an impending “climate catastrophe,” while environmental activist Greta Thunberg dismissed the agreement from Saturday’s COP26 climate conference as “blah, blah, blah.” After the last minute drama in Scotland to close a deal, even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said there was a lot of work to be done. b025926c-451b-11ec-9c68-005056bf762b Sunday, November 14, 2021 07:24:48 GMT © Yves Herman, Reuters JowharAfrica Gaddafi’s son, Seif al-Islam, is signing up to run for president of Libya https: //www.france24.com/en/africa/ 20211114-kadhafi-s-son-seif-al-Islam-registers-to-run-for-president-of-Libya Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of the murdered dictator Libyan Moamer Kadhafi, registered on Sunday to run in the country’s December presidential polls, the electoral commission said. 62da3b7a-453e-11ec-b191-005056a97652 Sun, Nov 14, 2021 11:42:56 GMT © Mahmud Turkia, AFP / FileNEWS WIRESAsia / PacificUS, China markets severe warnings on Taiwan ahead of Biden-Xi summithttps: // www. france24.com / en / asia-pacific / 20211114-us-china-trade-severe-diplomatic-warnings-on-taiwan-ahead-of-the-biden-xi-summit Top diplomats from China and the United States have exchanged stern warnings on the flash point issue of Taiwan, ahead of Monday’s long-awaited summit among its leaders. 958c20ea-4513-11ec-9ac8-005056a97652 Sun, November 14, 2021 06:26:44 GMT © Tiziana Fabi / Pool via Reuters / File photo NEWS WIRESEuropePolish police say a group of 50 migrants crossed the border with Belarus https: //www.france24.com/ en / europe / 20211114-polish-police-say-group-of-50-emigrants-broke-the-border-with-belarus A group of about 50 immigrants broke the defenses at the border with Belarus and entered Poland near the town of Starzyna, police said on Sunday, as the situation at the border became increasingly tense. a1613120-453c-11ec-8b15-005056bf762bSun, November 14, 2021 11:23:01 GMT © Leonid Scheglov / BelTA / Handout via ReutersNEWS WIRESEuropeAustria orders the closure for those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Monday https://www.youtube.com/ /www.france24.com / en / europe / 20211114-austria-order-blocking-for-those-who-are-not-fully-vaccinated-against-covid-19-since-monday Austria is putting millions of people who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday as it grapples with a spike in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday. e553e41a-4549-11ec-bc63-005056a97652 Sun, Nov 14, 2021 12:57:37 GMT © Leonhard Foeger, Reuters NEWS WIRESAsia / PacificDelhi closes schools as government considers ‘pollution lock’ on smog https: //www.france24.com/en/ asia-pacific / 20211114-Delhi-closes-schools-as-the-government-considers-blockade-due to-pollution-over-smog-harmful-New Delhi authorities announced on Saturday they closed schools for a week and said they would consider a “pollution lockdown” to protect citizens from toxic smog. a466b848-452f-11ec-a9da-005056bf762b Sun, November 14, 2021 09:51:25 GMT © Altaf Qadri, AP PhotoNEWS WIRESAfrica Tigray Conflict: Ethiopia, once a trusted Western ally, turns into a headache strategichttps: //www.france24.com/en/ Africa / 20211113-the-tigray-conflict-once-a-trusted-western-ally-Ethiopia-becomes-a-pain-of head-strategic As the battle continues between the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the rebels in the Tigray region, tensions between Washington and its former Ethiopian ally increase. The Biden administration is now considering imposing sanctions against Addis Ababa, once considered a strategic and trusted partner in an unstable East Africa. dce2140c-44a2-11ec-a05e-005056bf762bSat, November 13, 2021 17:16:51 GMT © APDavid RICHSportFrance qualifies for the Qatar World Cup 2022 after crushing Kazakhstan 8-0 https://www.france24.com / en / sport / 20211113-france -qualification-for-qatar-world-cup-2022-after-crush-kazakhstan-8-0 Champion France reached the finals of the World Cup 2022 with a match to spare after that four goals from Kylian Mbappé helped them score 8-0 at home to Kazakhstan in their Group D qualification on Saturday. b1f700d0-44cb-11ec-a114-005056a97652 Saturday, November 13, 2021 21:53:07 GMT © Franck Fife / AFPNEWS WIRESAmericas Dozens of prisoners killed in the latest prison riots in Ecuador https://www.france24.com/en / americas / 20211113-scores- Fierce clashes have left 68 inmates dead in an Ecuador prison, police said Saturday, in the latest riots at a Guayaquil jail that was the scene of a September riot that killed 119 prisoners. bc608a80-44b4-11ec-ac1d-005056bf762b Saturday, November 13, 2021 19:10:31 GMT © José Sánchez, APNEWS WIRESAfrica Anti-coup demonstrations in Sudan turn deadly when soldiers open fire https://www.france24.com / en / africa / 20211113 -demonstrator-killed-as-Sudanese-soldiers-open fire-during-anti-coup-demonstrations-Sudanese security forces killed at least five protesters on Saturday in an offensive against anti-coup protests, Doctors said, after the army tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council. 5a6df6ec-448b-11ec-a91a-005056a97652 Saturday, November 13, 2021 14:25:59 GMT © Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah, AFPFRANCE 24Europe Syrian airline Cham Wings stops Minsk flights over the Belarus border https: // www .france24.com / en / 113europe / 20211 -syria-s-cham-wings-airlines-halts-flights-to-minsk Syrian private airline Cham Wings Airlines halted flights to Minsk on Saturday as hundreds of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, remained trapped on the border between Belarus and Poland. 74dea8c2-44b9-11ec-a1d5-005056bf762b Saturday, November 13, 2021 19:50:48 GMT © Safin Hamed, AFPNEWS WIRES