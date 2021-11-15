Bulgaria’s new anti-bribery party has a narrow lead in elections

A newly founded anti-corruption party had a slight advantage in the preliminary vote count for Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.

A parallel tally by Gallup International gave the centrist Continued Change party 26.3% of the vote, leading the center-right opposition GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by just over three percentage points.

Founded just a few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, Kiril Petkov and Asen Vasilev, the party quickly gained support for its determined anti-corruption actions and pledged to bring transparency, zero tolerance for corruption, and reforms to key sectors in the member. poorest in the European Union. .

“We will be the number one political force,” Petkov told reporters after the initial results were released. “We will have a majority of 121 MPs in the 240-seat parliament and Bulgaria will have a regular coalition cabinet.”

It may take days before the final official results are announced. If they confirm the initial counts, Petkov would receive a mandate to form a new government.

Petkov said his party was open to coalition talks with all parties that were part of last year’s protests against the Boyko Borissov government. Investigations by the current interim government revealed alleged cases of corruption.

“Now is the time to show that Bulgaria has embarked on the path of change and there is no turning back,” Petkov said.

After Bulgaria held inconclusive general elections in April and July, many expected that this third attempt to elect 240 legislators would result in a government that can lift the country out of its economic and health crises.

Five other parties appeared to be heading for winning spots in the 240-seat chamber, according to the exit poll.

They include the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 11.4%, the Socialist Party with 10.4% support, the anti-elite party There is a Such People with 9.3%, the liberal anti-corruption group Democratic Bulgaria with 6.4% and the nationalist Renaissance party. with 5%.

Sunday’s vote for a new parliament and a new president came amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Balkan country is the least vaccinated in the EU, with less than a third of its adults fully vaccinated. Bulgaria reported 334 COVID-related deaths last week in a single day, a pandemic record.

The Gallup International exit poll also suggested that President Rumen Radev has a dominant advantage in his quest for a second five-year term, but will still have to face runner-up Anastas Gerdzhikov in a runoff on November 21, already that electoral participation was kept below the 50 necessary. %.

Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov, said Sunday that he voted for freedom, legality and justice.

“These are the values ​​I stand for,” he said after casting his vote. “The stakes are huge and will determine whether the statehood consolidation process will continue or those acting behind the scenes will regain institutional power.”

Approximately 6.7 million people had the right to vote. The Central Electoral Commission said that preliminary electoral turnout was almost 40%, lower than in previous elections.

(AP)