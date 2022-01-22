Burkina Fascists fire tear gas at protesters angry over rising jihadist violence

Security forces fired tear gas at protesters who barricaded the streets and threw stones in Burkina Faso’s capital on Saturday, as anger grows over the government’s inability to stop jihadist attacks spreading across the country.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Ouagadougou, chanting for the resignation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

“The jihadists are striking (the country), people are dying, others are fleeing their homes.… We want Roch and his government to resign because their management of the country is not good. We will never support them,” said protester Amidou Tiemtore.

Some people also protested in solidarity with neighboring Mali, whose citizens are angry at the West African economic regional bloc, ECOWAS, which imposed sanctions on the country after the ruling junta delayed this year’s elections.

Burkina Faso’s protest comes amid an escalation of jihadist attacks linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that have killed thousands and displaced 1.5 million people.

The violence shows no signs of abating. Nearly 12,000 people were displaced within two weeks in December, according to the UN Four French soldiers were also injured during a joint operation with Burkina Faso’s military, the first time French soldiers have been injured in the country since two were killed in 2019 during a hostage operation, Pascal Ianni, spokesman for the French armed forces, told the Associated Press.

France has about 5,000 soldiers in the region but has so far had minimal involvement in Burkina Faso compared to Niger or Mali.

The country is “run over by jihadists” This is the second government crackdown on protests since November and comes after the government shut down access to Facebook last week, citing security reasons, and after arresting 15 people for allegedly planning a coup.

As tensions escalate, the government is fighting to stop jihadist violence. Last month, the president fired his prime minister and replaced most of the cabinet.

The government’s national security arm is also said to be preparing to resume negotiations with the jihadists, according to a military official and a former soldier who did not want to be identified.

The last time the government negotiated secret talks on a ceasefire with the jihadists was around the presidential election in 2020, when the fighting slowed down for several months.

But locals say it is too late for talks and that the country is flooded with jihadists who control parts of the country, plant their flag and make people follow sharia law.

“They just come and push people (out of their homes) and there is no (government) strategy,” said Ousmane Amirou Dicko, the Emirate of Liptako. For the first time since the conflict, he said he no longer felt comfortable driving from the capital to his home in the Sahel.

(AP)