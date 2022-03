In Tonight’s Edition: Two Cameroonians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began, and hundreds more are still stranded in the country. In Ethiopia, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by the fighting in the Afar region, east of Tigray. Local fighters facing Tigrayan forces say they have been abandoned by federal forces, as we speak to Burkinabe architect Dibedou Francis Kerry who received a prior Pritzker Prize.