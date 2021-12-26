Burkina Faso begins a two-day period of mourning after dozens of people were killed in an ambush

Burkina Faso authorities have declared a two-day mourning period after suspected militants killed at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia in the northern desert of the country this week.

A column of civilian fighters from the Volunteers for Homeland Defense (VDP), a group that the government funds and trains to contain Islamist insurgents, was ambushed Thursday while sweeping a remote area in the northern province of Loroum, the officials said. authorities on Saturday.

It was one of the most serious losses in a single day that the civilian militia has experienced to date, and came a month after an attack on a gendarmerie post killed 53 people, the worst attack on Burkina security forces. Faso in years.

“In this painful circumstance and as a tribute to the brave VDP and the civilians who fell in defense of the homeland, the President of Burkina Faso decrees a period of national mourning of forty-eight hours, starting on Sunday,” said the government spokesman. , Alkassoum Maiga, in a statement. statement.

Authorities have faced repeated protests in recent months over their alleged failure to curb a four-year-old Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands across the Sahel region of Africa and forced more than a million people to flee their homes.

Militants linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State have inflicted heavy casualties on the region’s armies, killing soldiers in Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali almost every week in scattered attacks.

Burkinabe’s military said about 100 militants were killed earlier this month in a joint offensive involving hundreds of soldiers from Burkina Faso and Niger, which also seized weapons, improvised explosive devices and hundreds of motorcycles.

