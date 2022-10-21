Burkina Faso coup chief Traore takes workplace as interim president, vowing to struggle jihadists

Ibrahim Traore, the younger military chief who led the most recent coup in Burkina Faso, turned interim president on Friday, vowing to take again territory from the jihadists.

Traore pledged to assist the transition resulting in elections in July 2024, as he was sworn in within the capital, Ouagadougou, beneath strict safety measures.

Traore, 34, led disaffected junior officers final month within the second coup in eight months in opposition to the West African nation.

The impetus, as in January, was anger on the failure to stem the seven-year jihadist insurgency that has killed 1000’s and pushed practically two million individuals from their properties.

Members of the army council had already introduced that he would take over because the transitional president, however Friday was the official inauguration.

After taking the oath, Traoré, sporting a army uniform and a shawl within the nation’s nationwide colours, mentioned: “We face an unprecedented safety and humanitarian disaster.

“Our objectives are nothing however to recuperate the lands occupied by these hordes of terrorists,” he added. The existence of Burkina Faso is in peril.

The swearing-in was set out within the transition pact adopted final week.

Article 4 of the constitution states that “the time period of the transitional president ends with the president assuming the place because of the presidential elections” scheduled to happen in July 2024.

“I swear on my honor earlier than the individuals of Burkina Faso that I’ll uphold, respect, assure respect for and defend the Structure, the Transition Pact and (Burkina Faso) legal guidelines,” Traore mentioned whereas studying his oath.

Final month, Traore ousted Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Damiba himself had seized energy solely in January, ousting Burkina Faso’s final elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

International dignitaries have been absent from the inauguration in a closely guarded room on the Constitutional Council in Ouagadougou.

Traore’s seizure of energy comes throughout a battle for affect between France and Russia in French-speaking Africa, with former French colonies more and more turning to Moscow.

Traore appears – for now – to deliver hope to many in a rustic steadily sinking right into a quagmire.

(AFP)