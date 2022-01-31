Burkina Faso court suspends murder trial in Sankara after coup

A long-awaited trial in Burkina Faso over the assassination of revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara in 1987 is suspended until “the constitution is restored,” a court said Monday, a week after a military coup.

The trial of Sankara’s alleged killers was to resume in a military court in the capital Ouagadougou on Monday.

But Judge Urbain Meda announced that the hearing had been adjourned and told the parties to “remain aware of the reopening, which will take place after the restoration of the constitution”.

He made the announcement after civilians in the case demanded a suspension pending “legal normalization” of Burkina’s new ruling junta.

“Civil plaintiffs believe that a trial must take place within a reasonable time, but we do not want a trial (with) shortcomings,” said lawyer Prosper Farama, who represents the Sankara family.

The trial began in October last year and has been closely followed by the Burkina Faso public.

It has been shown as the chance to shed light on one of the scariest chapters in the troubled country’s history.

Sankara, revered among African radicals, was an army captain only 33 years old when he came to power in a coup in 1983.

The ardent Marxist-Leninist raged against imperialism and colonialism, often teasing Western leaders but gaining followers across the continent and beyond.

He and 12 of his colleagues were shot down by a troop on October 15, 1987, at a meeting of the ruling National Revolutionary Council.

Their assassination coincided with a coup that brought Sankara’s then-comrade-in-arms, Blaise Compaore, to power.

Compaore ruled for 27 years before being ousted by a popular uprising in 2014 and fleeing to the neighboring Ivory Coast.

Fourteen defendants are on trial, two of them in absentia, including Compaore.

Compaore and his former right-hand man General Gilbert Diendere are accused of damaging state security, complicity in murder, concealment of bodies and manipulation of witnesses.

Compaore has repeatedly denied entrenched suspicions among Burkinabe that he ordered Sankara’s killing, while Diendere has pleaded not guilty.

On January 24, rebel soldiers overthrew Compaore’s elected successor, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, amid growing public anger over his failure to stop a bloody jihadist uprising.

They set up a military junta that dissolved the government and parliament and suspended the constitution.

It has promised to restore “constitutional order” within a “reasonable time”. It has also promised to guarantee the “independence” of the legal system.

But Farama claimed that the independence of the court was guaranteed by the constitution.

As a result, court hearings should be adjourned because the constitution itself has been postponed, he argued.

(AFP)