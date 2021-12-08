Burkina Faso Prime Minister Overthrown After Protests Over Jihadist Violence

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government on Wednesday, according to a presidential decree.

In view of “the resignation letter of December 8,” the president decrees that “the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated,” said the secretary general of the government, Stephane Wenceslas Sanou, reading the decree on television. public.

The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, under Burkina Faso law.

However, the outgoing government will be required to remain in an interim capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.

Kabore first named Dabire in early 2019 as part of a shakeup that coincided with a growing wave of jihadist attacks in the impoverished country.

He was re-elected in January 2021, after the president was re-elected for his second and final term.

Dabire was previously Burkina Faso’s representative in the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and in the 1990s he served as minister to former President Blaise Compaore, partly at a time when Kabore himself was first Minister.

Dabire’s portfolios went to health, followed by secondary and higher education, and then scientific research.

Jihadist attacks have become increasingly regular and deadly in Burkina Faso since 2015, killing 2,000 people and displacing 1.4 million from their homes, especially in the north and east.

In mid-November, at least 57 people, 53 of them gendarmes, were killed in an attack on a police post in the north of the country.

The prime minister’s resignation comes after the president last month emphasized the need for a “stronger” cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over jihadist violence.

A week later, he vowed to eradicate corruption from the country.

(AFP)