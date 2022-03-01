Burkina Faso’s junta chief approves three-year transition period before elections

On Tuesday, the head of Burkina Faso’s military council signed a charter setting out a three-year transition period before elections in the country, according to an AFP journalist, just over a month after he led a coup to oust the country’s elected leader.

According to the transition charter signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaugo Damiba, who replaced former President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in late January, “the term of the transition is set at 36 months from the date of the inauguration of the President.”

The transition period is longer than the 30 months proposed by a technical committee set up by the military council at the beginning of last month and under a draft charter that was discussed for several hours in meetings between the regime and civilian groups on Monday and Tuesday.

Also participating in those meetings were political parties, unions, youth and women, as well as those displaced by the jihadist attacks that struck Burkina Faso since 2015.

The charter also states that the transitional president “is not eligible for the presidential, legislative and municipal elections that will be organized to put an end to the transition.”

This provision also applies to the 25 members of the transitional government.

The charter specifies that one of the main tasks of the transition is to “fight terrorism and restore the integrity of the national territory.”

It also aims to “provide an effective and urgent response to the humanitarian crisis, social, economic and community tragedies caused by insecurity” and “strengthen governance and combat corruption.”

