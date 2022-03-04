Burkina Faso’s military council appoints prime minister for “transitional” period

Burkina Faso strongman Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Thursday appointed economist Albert Ouedraogo as the new prime minister of the West African country.

The 53-year-old Ouedraogo, whose appointment came by decree signed by President Damiba, has headed a consulting and auditing firm since 2007.

“The new prime minister has solid experience in managing public administration, development projects and private companies,” Dameba’s office said.

Damiba, a 41-year-old lieutenant colonel, seized power on January 24 and ousted President-elect Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was under house arrest.

Damiba was sworn in as president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces by the highest constitutional body on February 16, and was formally inaugurated as president on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Damiba signed the so-called transitional charter, which announced that elections would take place 36 months after his inauguration.

The period was longer than the thirty months suggested by the commission set up by the Military Council.

The charter states that the president is ineligible for “the presidential, legislative and municipal elections to be organized to put an end to the transition.”

A 71-member and 25-member legislature is being formed under the leadership of the Prime Minister to ensure the transition.

Its members will also be barred from running in the post-transitional elections.

The West African regional bloc (ECOWAS) said a mission to Burkina Faso on Thursday was canceled after the junta-led authorities adopted its transition charter.

The Economic Community of West African States said in a statement that it intends to send a high-level delegation to Ouagadougou on Thursday.

The mission – which has not been announced – would have been led by the current head of the bloc, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, along with President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

But the Economic Community of West African States said the visit was “cancelled after the adoption of the Transition Pact”. The statement offered no further explanation, although the three-year timeline compares with previous ECOWAS demands for a “reasonable” deadline.

In its statement, the Economic Community of West African States also said it was “extremely concerned” about Kaboré’s continued house arrest and issued a new call for his “immediate” release.

The military coup in Burkina Faso was the fourth in West Africa in 18 months, after two in Mali and one in Guinea, following a period of democracy that had raised hopes that the region would shed its reputation as the continent’s “coup belt”.

After an emergency summit last month, Jean-Claude Casey Breux, the chair of the ECOWAS commission, said military leaders had shown a willingness to work for a speedy return to constitutional order.

International partners have imposed sanctions on Mali, the western neighbor of Bukina Faso, for delaying scheduled elections. The Economic Community of West African States also imposed severe sanctions on Guinea.

Thebloc said on Thursday that Guinea failed to meet a six-month deadline to propose an election timetable after the military seized control from former president Alpha Conde in September.

(France 24 with Agence France-Presse and Reuters)