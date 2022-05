In Tonight’s Version: The African Union pushes its response to Burundi for the lack of 10 peacekeepers killed in an extremist assault in Somalia. The raid is the deadliest to have focused US forces there since 2015. One in all Kenya’s most essential artists has turned his rhythms into amassing drums. Rapper Octopiso is attracting extra younger folks to vote in elections later this yr. And we meet a few of the ladies in Benin who mentioned that they had extra enterprise alternatives.