Business and Sustainability Can Coexist: Advancing Sustainable Finance in Africa

According to Kenneth Amaeshi, a Nigerian-born business expert who is a Professor of Sustainable Finance and Governance at the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute in Florence, business and sustainability can work together. He believes that businesses, especially in Africa, should do their part to ensure minimal impact on the environment so that they are sustainable in the long run. In Perspective, Amaeshi emphasizes the importance of reducing a business’s negative impact to make it sustainable.