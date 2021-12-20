Cairo court sentences Egyptian revolution activist Alaa Abdel Fattah to five years in prison

Egypt on Monday sentenced Alaa Abdel Fattah, a leading figure in the 2011 revolution, to five years in jail and another two received four years, his sister and a judicial source said.

Abdel Fattah, his lawyer Mohamed al-Baqer and blogger Mohamed “Oxygen” Ibrahim were convicted of “spreading false news” at their trial in Cairo.

“Alaa was sentenced to five years, Baqer four years and Mohamed Oxygen four years,” her sister Mona Seif said on Twitter.

“The judge was too cowardly to even inform us,” he said after sentencing at the State Security Misconduct Court in the capital.

A judicial source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the verdict and sentence to AFP.

Court rulings cannot be appealed. They require the final approval of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Abdel Fattah, a high-profile computer programmer, blogger and activist who mobilized youth in the 2011 uprising that toppled the autocrat Hosni Mubarak, had been in pretrial detention since September 2019.

Pretrial detention can last up to two years under Egyptian law, but in practice detainees often wait longer behind bars.

Abdel Fattah was arrested in the wake of rare late-night protests sparked by an exiled construction contractor calling for the removal of President Sisi on allegations of corruption.

Baqer and Ibrahim were also detained in a massive crackdown.

Abdel Fattah has spent most of the last decade in jail.

Germany had called for a ‘fair trial’, the release of dissidents

Before the trial, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry lashed out at the German government on Saturday for a statement calling for a “fair trial” and the release of the three dissidents.

Cairo described the liberation of the German Foreign Ministry as “a flagrant and unjustified meddling in the internal affairs of Egypt.”

Human rights groups say there are some 60,000 political prisoners in Egypt facing brutal, unsanitary conditions and overcrowded cells.

In a 2019 interview with CBS broadcaster’s 60 Minutes program, Sisi said there were no political prisoners in Egypt.

The former army chief became president in 2014 after leading the military removal of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi a year earlier.

Since then, he has overseen a broad crackdown on dissent. Among those jailed for criticizing the political status quo are academics, journalists, lawyers, activists, comedians, Islamists, presidential candidates and parliamentarians.

(AFP)