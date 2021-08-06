California wildfire destroys historic city as residents flee fire

California’s largest wildfire has devastated a small town, distorted streetlights and destroyed historic buildings hours after residents were ordered to flee.

Greenville, an Indian Valley settlement of several hundred people dating back to the Gold Rush of the mid-1800s, was engulfed in flames as winds swept the inferno toward the community, turning the sky orange.

“I would say most of downtown Greenville has been completely destroyed,” tweeted wildfire photographer Stuart Palley, sharing images of the devastation.

“My heart is broken for this beautiful town.”

The Dixie Fire has been raging in the dry forests of Northern California since mid-July as part of a warming climate crisis that has caused blistering heat and an alarming drought across much of the western United States.

Authorities had previously issued evacuation warnings to residents, as high winds fanned the fire to about 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers).

Nearly a fifth of that area was added overnight.

The fire is so large that it has generated its own weather system.

“We’ve done everything we can,” California Fire Department spokesman Mitch Matlow told reporters. “Sometimes it’s just not enough.”

Photos taken by an AFP photographer showed that the heat from the fire had bent the street lamps to the ground, with only a few buildings still standing.

A gas station, a hotel and a bar were destroyed, as well as many buildings that were more than a century old.

The fire swept through the city Wednesday afternoon, where the impact was devastating, said Jake Cagle, chief of operations for the incident management team.

He said firefighters struggled with those who disobeyed evacuation orders, forcing them to divert time and resources to rescue people in the path of the flames, even as they tried to cope with an extraordinary fire.

“We have firefighters pulling their guns on them because people don’t want to evacuate,” he said on Thursday.

“It was a very tough day for all our resources — there are things we didn’t want to see,” Cagle said.

‘Explosive’

Nearly 5,000 personnel are involved in the battle to contain the blaze, which is now the sixth in state history, according to the California Fire Department.

But very low humidity and an arid landscape provided ideal conditions for the fire to rage.

Control lines set up by firefighters were breached overnight, with the fire growing “explosively” in places, according to incident commanders.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Department continued to issue evacuation orders Thursday, telling residents of the town of Taylorsville to flee.

By the end of July, California’s burned acres had jumped more than 250 percent from 2020 — itself the worst year of wildfires in the state’s modern history.

The Dixie Fire has brought back painful memories of the Paradise Fire, the deadliest fire in California’s recent history.

Faulty power lines led to the inferno, which swept through the northern city of Paradise in 2018, killing 86 people. Pacific Gas and Electric, California’s largest energy company, was blamed.

PG&E equipment is again blamed for the Dixie Fire after a tree fell on a power conductor the day the fire started.

The utility announced in late July that it will bury 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) of power lines in a massive effort to prevent its equipment from igniting more deadly wildfires.

Greenville itself is no stranger to fire disasters. A catastrophic fire destroyed much of the city in 1881, and several major infernos have threatened residents in the intervening 140 years.

