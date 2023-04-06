Calls for Ukraine peace talks made by France and China, with Xi stressing the need for ‘restraint’.

French and EU leaders met with Xi Jinping, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, in Beijing on Thursday to make Europe’s case for ending the conflict in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, sought to dissuade China from supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After discussing principles with Xi, the French president called for “much more demanding conversation” with Russia through diplomatic avenues, using stronger language than his counterpart to condemn “humanitarian violations” in Ukraine and nuclear weapon usage. Xi called for “restraint from all political partners” in Ukraine and said China hoped for peace to be achieved through a “political solution”. Western pressure is mounting on China to help push for peace in Ukraine, however, Beijing is officially neutral and has never condemned the Russian invasion.