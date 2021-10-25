Calls to ban guns from film sets increase after fatal shooting accident

Calls spiked Sunday to ban the use of firearms in film-making as Hollywood struggled to come to terms with the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A memorial service will be held Sunday for Hutchins, 42, who was hit in the chest when Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming the low-budget Western movie “Rust.” He died shortly after Thursday’s incident in New Mexico.

Director Joel Souza, 48, who was crouching behind her as they lined up a shot, was injured and hospitalized, then released.

Police are still investigating the shooting, which sparked intense speculation on social media about how such an accident could have occurred despite long-established and detailed gun safety protocols for film sets.

A petition on the change.org website calling for a ban on real firearms on film sets and better working conditions for crews had gathered more than 18,000 signatures on Sunday afternoon.

“There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century,” says the text of the petition launched by Bandar Albuliwi, screenwriter and director.

Dave Cortese, a Democrat elected to the California Senate, released a statement Saturday saying: “There is an urgent need to address the alarming labor abuses and safety violations that occur on the set of theatrical productions, including unnecessary conditions of high risk such as the use of real firearms. “

He said he intends to push through a bill banning live ammunition on movie sets in California.

The hit Los Angeles police drama “The Rookie” decided the day after the shooting to ban all live ammunition from its set, effective immediately, according to industry publication The Hollywood Reporter.

But some industry professionals said the problem wasn’t the use of guns in movies.

Film gunsmith SL Huang, writing on Twitter, said that she had worked on hundreds of film sets without incident, thanks to strict security protocols and built-in redundancies.

“A tragedy that happens in * this particular * way challenges everything I know about how we treat guns on film sets,” he wrote.

“My colleagues and I have been trying to figure out how this could happen if we follow our basic safety procedures and continue to end up with losses.

“Which implies … that very basic and very standard safety procedures may not have been followed. And that no one shut down production when they didn’t.”

Baldwin, who has spoken of his distress after the murder, is cooperating with the police investigation.

The investigation has focused on the specialist in charge of the weapon and the deputy director who delivered it to Baldwin, according to an affidavit seen by AFP.

(AFP)