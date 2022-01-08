Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar’s military chief triggers angry backlash

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar to revive peace efforts after last year’s military takeover has provoked an angry backlash from critics, who say he legitimizes the army’s takeover.

Hun Sen is the first head of government to visit Myanmar since military power in February last year. The authoritarian Cambodian leader has been in power for 36 years and is closely linked to political activity at home.

In his role as current chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, he met with senior general Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government and plunged Myanmar into violent conflict and economic disaster.

In his meeting, Min Aung Hlaing told Hun Sen that Myanmar had extended a ceasefire with all ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) in the country that would originally expire in late February to the end of the year, according to a joint statement released late Friday by the two leaders.

Min Aung Hlaing said he “welcomed the participation of the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy in Myanmar to join the ceasefire talks with and among EAOs”, the statement added. “This important step is embodied in the ASEAN Five Point Consensus.”

In April last year, ASEAN leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing, agreed on a five-point roadmap to a peaceful solution to the Myanmar crisis, including an end to violence and a political dialogue between all stakeholders.

Myanmar’s leaders on Friday “promised support (to ASEAN’s special envoy) … to fulfill its mandate to implement a five-point consensus in accordance with the ASEAN Charter”, the statement said.

Hun Sen was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, ASEAN’s current special envoy, and other top Cambodian leaders.

Photos published by a military-related publication, the Popular News Journal, showed Min Aung Hlaing and Hun Sen standing side by side in face masks, thrusting their forearms and sitting on ornate gilded chairs in front of an ornate golden screen.

Protesters burn portraits

Protests and demonstrations were held in some parts of Myanmar when people expressed anger over Hun Sen’s visit.

Hundreds of protesters burned portraits of the Cambodian prime minister and chanted, “The torchbearer of humane Hun Sen. People engaging in Min Aung Hlaing should die horrific deaths,” videos from the online protest showed.

Myanmar’s leaders were barred from attending ASEAN meetings in October after the group’s special envoy was barred from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political prisoners, which was one of the terms of the agreement.

Hun Sen said on Wednesday before leaving Cambodia that he had not set any conditions for his visit.

“What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing but the five points, consensus points agreed upon by all ASEAN Member States,” he said.

Myanmar’s military says Hun Sen will not be allowed to meet Suu Kyi, who was sentenced in December on charges of incitement and violation of coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison – a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing was later halved.

A legal official familiar with Suu Kyi’s legal proceedings said she appeared in a special court in Naypyitaw, the capital of Myanmar, on Friday for hearings in three corruption cases against her, including allegations that she diverted donations to charity to build a home and abused his authority.

The army’s takeover prevented Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party from starting a second term. It won a landslide victory in national elections in November 2020 and independent election observers found no major irregularities.

Min Aung Hlaing’s move thwarted ten years of progress toward democracy as the military loosened its grip on power after decades of repressive military rule.

History of bloodshed

Myanmar’s military has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Its takeover provoked nationwide non-violent demonstrations, which security forces have cracked down on with deadly force.

The military has recently engaged in violent repression of all dissidents, disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings. It has also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against ethnic armed rebel groups.

Security forces have killed about 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed compilation from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. As the strikes have become more severe, armed resistance has emerged in the country.

The visit of Hun Sen aroused international criticism.

His decision to meet with Min Aung Hlaing was “an insult to the people of Myanmar who strongly oppose the visit,” said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Asia for Human Rights Watch.

“The visit is a slap in the face to the other ASEAN member states who had no say in the matter” even after they limited Min Aung Hlaing’s participation in the regional group of ten countries, he said.

After retaining power by exiling or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, Hun Sen may hope that his visit will erode his own disgraced international image.

The National Unity Government, an underground opposition group in Myanmar and parallel administration, urged Hun Sen to stay away.

Meets Min Aung Hlaing, shaking bloodstained hands. It will not be acceptable, says Dr. Sasa, spokesman for the group that uses a name.

