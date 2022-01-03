Cameroon is trying to calm AFCON fans over security fears in the troubled English-speaking region

A fan poses for a photo with the AFCON mascot and a member of the security forces in the city of Limbe, Cameroon, on December 28, 2021. © Reuters

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January. But for some in the western city of Limbe, which will host Group F matches, the excitement of the tournament is dampened by fear. The city is part of Cameroon’s English-speaking region, which since 2017 has been shaken by a conflict between the government and armed separatists. The local government, which has deployed armored vehicles and checkpoints throughout the city, has assured fans that there is nothing to worry about.