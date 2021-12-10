Cameroon political prisoners in distress

As the world observes International Human Rights Day, Cameroon has come under harsh criticism for the detention of hundreds of opposition political prisoners.

Their lawyers denounce the “torture” they have allegedly suffered in the regime’s prisons, where some languish for 15 months without trial. Since the aborted demonstrations in September 2020, calling for political reforms and an end to the conflict in English-speaking regions, the security forces have detained more than 500 people. Fifteen months later, more than 100 are still behind bars.

Their families demand their release, while denouncing massive violations of their rights and a judicial system designed to crush freedoms. Through their mobilization, they seek to draw the attention of the international community to the mistreatment of political prisoners in Cameroon.

Our correspondents Tony Menga, Claudia Nsono and Stéphane Noah report.

A program prepared by Patrick Lovett and Camille Nedelec.