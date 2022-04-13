WORLD NEWS

Cameroon sees cassava flour growth as grain costs soar

By hanad

Because the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to have an effect on vital meals exports, wheat costs are rising. Many African international locations depend upon Ukrainian and Russian grain exports and should face a extreme meals disaster, however in Cameroon, entrepreneurs are developing with alternate options to the wheat that’s used to make flour. The manufacturing of bread and desserts constituted of native potato and cassava flour is booming. These tubers are ample within the nation however are usually used unprocessed in conventional dishes. Our correspondents report.

Program by Anès Le Cossec and Jennie Shin.

